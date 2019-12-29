FidexToken 1-Day Volume Tops $9,319.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One FidexToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. FidexToken has a market cap of $11,855.00 and $9,319.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidexToken has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FidexToken

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange. FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250.

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidexToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

