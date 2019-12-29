Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.50 ($77.33).

FIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Friday. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.31 and a 200-day moving average of €66.84.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.