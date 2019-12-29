Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post sales of $166.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.42 million to $171.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $667.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $672.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $684.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.61 million to $695.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 508.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

