Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Reaches $61,124.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $61,124.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00334379 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013433 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003453 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015246 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008496 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

