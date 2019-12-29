Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Hits $60,892.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $60,892.00 and $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00344906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015381 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

