First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 90.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.11. 88,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

