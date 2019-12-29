First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

