First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Update

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 424,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 98,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,209. The stock has a market cap of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FDEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

