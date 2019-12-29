First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Merchants by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

