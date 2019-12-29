FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $2,292.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Gatecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ZB.COM, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.