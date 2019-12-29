Flash Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Flash has a market cap of $2.88 million and $162.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

