FLETA (FLETA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $208,546.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $2.87 million and $208,546.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.