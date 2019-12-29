FLETA Price Reaches $0.0072 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $332,428.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

