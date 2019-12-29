Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,099,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

