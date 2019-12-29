Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.