FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FLIR remained flat at $$52.15 during trading hours on Friday. 279,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 766,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.