FLO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,857.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. FLO has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $12,857.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066134 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.