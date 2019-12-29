FLO Trading Down 4.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $10,613.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.