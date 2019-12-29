Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $191,000.

NYSE FND traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 821,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

