Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00024490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $44,387.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

