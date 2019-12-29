Flowchain Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $32,671.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00024532 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

