Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 52,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,760. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

