Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after purchasing an additional 878,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after purchasing an additional 692,126 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

