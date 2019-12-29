Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) versus Sogou (NASDAQ:SOGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Sogou’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.39% 4.33% 1.94% Sogou 6.89% 9.10% 6.18%

Risk and Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sogou has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Sogou’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.49 billion 0.67 $32.37 million N/A N/A Sogou $1.12 billion 1.66 $98.78 million $0.29 16.41

Sogou has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Formula Systems (1985).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Sogou, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sogou 3 3 1 0 1.71

Sogou has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Sogou’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sogou is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Sogou beats Formula Systems (1985) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

