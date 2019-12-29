FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FSUGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

