Fortuna Achieves Market Cap of $305,960.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $305,960.00 and $7,156.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

