Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

