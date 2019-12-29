Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

FSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

FSB stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Network’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

