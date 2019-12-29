Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.06. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Freshpet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

