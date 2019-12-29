FTX Token Price Tops $2.22 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $215.81 million and $1.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.