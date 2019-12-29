FujiCoin (FJC) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $183,168.00 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.01824274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.02874503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00063086 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00396449 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,465,928,995 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

