Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.64 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Function X has a market cap of $8.64 million and $154,287.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084345 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001035 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00069202 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,493.81 or 1.00057957 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,785,781 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

