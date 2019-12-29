FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $269,056.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OKEx, C2CX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

