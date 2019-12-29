Fusion (FSN) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,298.59 or 0.98199727 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.