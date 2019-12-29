FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Cap Tops $1,898.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 3% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $1,898.00 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00331262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003446 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

