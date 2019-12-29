G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. 295,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,925. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

