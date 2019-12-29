GAMB (GMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market cap of $445,763.00 and $40.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB's official website is gamb.io.

GAMB's official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

