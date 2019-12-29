GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $128,535.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $128,535.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, BitBay, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

