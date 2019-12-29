GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. GAPS has a total market cap of $62.87 million and $1.09 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

