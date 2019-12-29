GAPS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00084860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $62.74 million and $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00057712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,419.29 or 1.00508618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.