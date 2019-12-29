Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $987,529.00 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00013160 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OKEx, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Gas has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $987,529.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Koinex, Bitbns, Bitinka, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Coinnest, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

