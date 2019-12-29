Gas (GAS) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00012930 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitinka, Cobinhood and Binance. In the last week, Gas has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, Bitinka, Koinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.