Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 612,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.13. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

