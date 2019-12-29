Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.