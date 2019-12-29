GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JOB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

