Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Tops $193,014.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Gems has a market cap of $193,014.00 and $1,214.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

