General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00024098 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Fatbtc and Livecoin. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io.

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

