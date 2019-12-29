General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Billion

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce $10.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.79 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 billion to $39.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.05 billion to $41.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.79.

GD opened at $177.49 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $152.44 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.