General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 95,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

