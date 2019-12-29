Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 708.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $218,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.